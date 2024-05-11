Re-elected Police and Crime Commissioner makes promise to local communities

Officially sworn into office, re-elected Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion has made a solemn promise to communities across the three counties he serves.

John Campion pictured at the ceremony which took place at West Mercia Police’s HQ at Hindlip.

Beginning his third term as PCC for West Mercia, Mr Campion outlined his plans for the future after swearing an oath of office on Friday 10 May.

At the ceremony taking place at West Mercia Police’s HQ at Hindlip, the PCC pledged to act with integrity, transparency and diligence and to be the voice of the public in policing.

Committed to delivering on his election pledges, the PCC set out his priorities to ensure policing is back in the heart of local communities, levels of crime continue to fall, and support is in place to help victims cope and recover.

Following the ceremony, PCC John Campion said: “I feel very humbled and privileged to be elected for a third time, with today’s ceremony marking the start of a new term.

“From the first day I was elected in 2016 to now, my drive to deliver for local communities is unchanged. As your PCC, I will ensure the promises I made during my election campaign are felt and seen by all communities across West Mercia.”