Pregnant women in Shropshire urged to get the whooping cough vaccine

With cases of whooping cough increasing across Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, pregnant women are being encouraged to come forward for a vaccination as babies who are too young to start their vaccinations are at greatest risk.

Women are offered the vaccine between 16 and 32 weeks of pregnancy

Whooping cough, also known as pertussis, is a bacterial infection of the lungs and breathing tubes. It spreads very easily and can sometimes cause serious problems, especially in babies and young children.

Pregnant women are offered the vaccine between 16 and 32 weeks of pregnancy. Getting vaccinated while you’re pregnant is highly effective in protecting your baby from developing whooping cough in the first few weeks of their life. The immunity you get from the vaccine will pass to your baby through the placenta and provide passive protection for them until they are old enough to be routinely vaccinated against whooping cough at 8 weeks old.

If you are pregnant and have not been vaccinated, you can still receive the vaccine right up until you go into labour by asking your midwife or GP for it.

If your child hasn’t yet received the 6-in-1 combination vaccine (Diphtheria, Hepatitis B, Hib, Polio, Tetanus, Whooping Cough), please contact your GP surgery to book an appointment to get protection from whooping cough as soon as possible. If you’re unsure if your child has had the vaccine, check your child’s red book (health record). Children can still have the 6-in-1 vaccine up to the age of 10.

Vanessa Whatley, Chief Nursing Officer for the NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin Integrated Care Board, said: “One of the best ways to protect our children is by making sure they have all their vaccinations.

“Getting vaccinated while you’re pregnant is highly effective in protection your baby from developing whooping cough in the first few weeks of their life. I urge all pregnant women to get the whooping cough vaccine to protect their children from this easily spreadable bacterial infection.

“The immunity you get from the vaccine will pass to your baby through the placenta and provide protection for them until they are old enough to be routinely vaccinated against whooping cough at eight weeks old.

“Vaccination remains the very best protection for babies and children from becoming unwell with whooping cough. So, if you are pregnant and have not been vaccinated, or if your child hasn’t yet had the 6-in-1 combination vaccine, please come forward as soon as you can.”

“It’s important that vaccines are given on time for the best protection, but if your child has missed a vaccine, it’s not too late – contact your GP to catch up. Please don’t delay it.”