King Charles becomes Royal Patron of the RAF Museum 

His Majesty King Charles has become a Royal Patron of the RAF Museum.

A Museum spokesperson said: “We are honoured and thrilled to announce that His Majesty King Charles III has graciously accepted the role of Royal Patron for the RAF Museum.

“His Majesty’s dedication to honouring the legacy of the Royal Air Force and his unwavering support for our mission to share the story of the service make him a fitting ambassador for our institution.”

King Charles III has always expressed pride in his personal connections with the Royal Air Force and has shown a deep interest in the history and wellbeing of the service.

His Majesty is a member of the first Graduate Entry at RAF College Cranwell and flew in the Royal Air Force Museum’s British Aircraft Corporation Jet Provost T.5. which is now on display in Hangar 1 at the RAF Museum’s London site.

The RAF Museum spokesperson added: “With His Majesty King Charles III as our Royal Patron, we look forward to further advancing our mission of sharing the rich history and enduring legacy of the Royal Air Force with audiences around the world.

“Please join us in extending our warmest welcome and heartfelt gratitude to His Majesty King Charles III for his patronage of the RAF Museum.”