22 C
Shropshire
Saturday, May 11, 2024
- Advertisement -

King Charles becomes Royal Patron of the RAF Museum 

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

King Charles has becomes Royal Patron of the RAF Museum which has two sites at Cosford here in Shropshire and in Edgware, London.

His Majesty King Charles has become a Royal Patron of the RAF Museum.
His Majesty King Charles has become a Royal Patron of the RAF Museum.

A Museum spokesperson said: “We are honoured and thrilled to announce that His Majesty King Charles III has graciously accepted the role of Royal Patron for the RAF Museum.

“His Majesty’s dedication to honouring the legacy of the Royal Air Force and his unwavering support for our mission to share the story of the service make him a fitting ambassador for our institution.”

- Advertisement -

King Charles III has always expressed pride in his personal connections with the Royal Air Force and has shown a deep interest in the history and wellbeing of the service.

His Majesty is a member of the first Graduate Entry at RAF College Cranwell and flew in the Royal Air Force Museum’s British Aircraft Corporation Jet Provost T.5. which is now on display in Hangar 1 at the RAF Museum’s London site.

The RAF Museum spokesperson added: “With His Majesty King Charles III as our Royal Patron, we look forward to further advancing our mission of sharing the rich history and enduring legacy of the Royal Air Force with audiences around the world.

“Please join us in extending our warmest welcome and heartfelt gratitude to His Majesty King Charles III for his patronage of the RAF Museum.”

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2024 Shropshire Live LLP