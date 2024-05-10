Voters to voice concerns at ‘Shrewsbury Decides’ community assembly

Shrewsbury residents are being invited to a ‘Shrewsbury Decides!’ community assembly on Saturday 11 May to create and deliver a ‘Shrewsbury manifesto’ ahead of the general election.

Claire Kirby and Sal Mager with ‘The Potato-o-meter’ in Shrewsbury

It comes after a survey in the town centre found that a majority of residents are so disillusioned with politics that they think a potato is more useful to them than either Rishi Sunak or Keir Starmer.

Headlined ‘Shrewsbury Decides’, the community assembly will give ordinary people a voice on the issues that matter to them. The group will draw up a ‘Shrewsbury manifesto’ and send it to all the candidates standing in the general election. The aim is to ensure that candidates know what really matters to local people.

The event is being organised by Real Democracy Shrewsbury, a local grassroots group; and The Humanity Project, which is encouraging communities across the UK to set up their own assemblies on the issues that matter to them.

Sal Mager, who lives in Shrewsbury and is one of the organisers, says:

‘It says a lot about our broken politics that a potato is more popular than the leaders of the two main parties. On the streets of Shrewsbury, people tell us that politicians don’t care about them any more. They don’t think their voices are being heard, and they don’t think they have a real choice at the upcoming election. This community assembly is a chance for residents to come together, share our thoughts on local matters, and choose the future of our town together. It’s the only way we can make sure our candidates listen.’

The event is being supported by The Humanity Project, which is supporting residents from Cornwall to Port Talbot to Aberdeen set up their own assemblies as communities search for ways to reboot politics.

Mitch Rose from The Humanity Project says:

‘Our social, economic and life support systems are going to fail unless we change how we make decisions and take control for ourselves. To do that we need to lay the politics of the 20th century to rest, and upgrade our failing democracy in order to manage ourselves, locally and nationally, in a more inclusive and loving way.’

Sal Mager says:

‘Everyone is welcome to the assembly. Everyone’s voice matters and will be heard. This is a forum for the people of Shrewsbury, free of the influence of donors, vested interests, and lobbyists. What’s happening in the town right now – from cuts to services, to sewage in the river, to potholes, to crime, is unsustainable. We need to come together as a community to work out how to move on from here. That means we need everyone to come along and take part. Together, we’re stronger!’

For more details about the Shrewsbury Decides! People’s Assembly and to book free tickets see eventbrite.co.uk/e/shrewsbury-decides-tickets-876783471967.