Spectacular debut for Shifnal May Day Celebrations

Shifnal’s inaugural May Day Event in the vibrant ‘town square’ area was a resounding success, drawing crowds from near and far to partake in a day filled with festivities, community spirit, and wholesome fun.

Children attending the event enjoyed the day

Organised by Shropshire Festivals in collaboration with Love Shifnal and Shifnal Town Council, the event showcased the best of Shifnal’s vibrant community and rich heritage.



The live stage buzzed with energy as bands including Cosford Aire Cadets Band,

Small Fury Animals and Ego Friendly entertained the crowds and heartwarming performances by the Shifnal Male Voice Choir and the spirited Shifnal Rock Choir.

Highlights included a mesmerizing Maypole display by Unite Performing Arts and acrobatics from Cheer Unleashed.

The Shifnal Carnival organisers had a lively stand featuring ‘duck races’ and the coronation of the ‘Carnival Royalty,’ adding a touch of pomp and pageantry to the festivities.

Local community groups and charities took the opportunity to shine, with informative stalls and engaging activities. From educating kids outdoors with forest school crafts to promoting scouting with 1st Shifnal Scouting, the event showcased the diverse talents and initiatives within the community.

Food and craft stalls lined the square, offering an array of local treats and treasures and children were kept entertained with activities, from May Day dancing and rock decorating to vintage games and badge making. Idsall School pupils lent a helping hand, adding to the cheerful atmosphere and community camaraderie.

“We are thrilled by the overwhelming success of Shifnal’s first May Day Event,” said Mayor Roger Cox. “It was a true celebration of community spirit, creativity, and togetherness. We look forward to making an annual event if possible.”



Alex Petrou of Alexander’s Kitchen in Shifnal Parade said “It was an absolutely great event” whilst local business woman Alison Jackson said “ Superb event! Well done to everyone involved in organising.”