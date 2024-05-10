Asking price for Ludlow’s iconic Bodenhams building exceeds £1m

Millions of people worldwide will recognise the striking, black and white property from images published in multiple media to promote the beautiful, ancient market town of Ludlow, often described as the UK’s food capital.

The Bodenhams building and business are iconic in Ludlow

Now, for the first time in hundreds of years, the iconic Bodenhams retail department store, is up for sale with Shrewsbury-based Halls Commercial, with an asking price exceeding £1 million.

The Bodenhams business, which has been a mainstay in Ludlow since 1860, is also available for purchase by separate negotiation.

Prominently located at the junction of Broad Street, King Street and Market Street, the Grade 2 listed, three storey building, which also has a basement, has a total net internal floor area of 3,495 square feet.

James Evans, head of Halls Commercial, says the property is suitable for a variety of uses, subject to planning consent.

“The Bodenhams building and business are iconic in Ludlow,” he added. “Every time you see an image of Ludlow, it’s the eye-catching black and white building that people focus on. Now, there we are offering an extremely rare opportunity for a business to come to Ludlow and buy it!

“Viewing is highly recommended to appreciate the character, size and the potential of the property, which is located in the prime retail location within the retail hierarchy serving Ludlow town centre.”

One of the oldest department stores

Family-run Bodenhams is one of the oldest department stores in Britain, stocking a variety of leading brands across menswear, ladieswear, lingerie and homeware.

The property has a wealth of features, both internally and externally, dating back to the early 15th century. The ground and first floor provide retail sales areas and ancillary accommodation while the second floor is used as stores and ancillary accommodation.

The return shop frontage on Broad Street and King Street is constructed of timber framework with infill panels under a tiled roof. There is access, owned by the property, to a further basement area from a passageway from Broad Street.

The timber building originates from 1405, hosting many vintage and quirky features throughout. ‘The Corner Shop’, as it was originally referred to, comprised four freehold single story shops on the corner of Broad Street and the then Drapers Row – now King Street – where, in 1392, the Palmers Guild took on the building.

Further owned by many prestigious Ludlow families over the next 400 or so years, William Bodenham acquired the shop in 1860. The son of a farmer, William is said to have turned his back on the countryside in 1858, finding employment in Ludlow with a High Street milliner.

He and his wife Emma started their own business which expanded greatly and became one of the great successes of Victorian Ludlow. Passed down directly through the Bodenham family ever since, the current owners are Roger Curry and his wife Monika.

Roger’s carpentry background allowed for the shop to have a complete make over from 2012 onwards, giving a modern twist to the shop but keeping Bodenham’s the traditional features.