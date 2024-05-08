Police investigating collision which left motorcyclist with serious injuries

Police officers investigating a collision in which a motorcyclist was left with serious injuries are appealing for witnesses to get in touch.

The incident happened on the A498 in Lydham near the junction for the A488 to Eaton, at around 12.30pm on Monday.

The collision involved a red Mazda RX8 car and a grey Honda MSX motorbike.

- Advertisement -

It is believed the Honda was riding in convoy with a black Yamaha YS motorcycle shortly before the collision.

The rider of the Honda came off his bike before colliding with the Mazda suffering serious injuries. He was taken to hospital, where he remains in a stable condition.

A West Mercia Police spokesperson said: “We’d like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen or have dash-cam footage of the collision.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Louise Clarke by emailing louise.clarke@westmercia.police.uk quoting incident number 166i of May 6, 2024.”