12.7 C
Shropshire
Thursday, May 9, 2024
- Advertisement -

Police investigating collision which left motorcyclist with serious injuries

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Police officers investigating a collision in which a motorcyclist was left with serious injuries are appealing for witnesses to get in touch.

The incident happened on the A498 in Lydham near the junction for the A488 to Eaton, at around 12.30pm on Monday.

The collision involved a red Mazda RX8 car and a grey Honda MSX motorbike.

- Advertisement -

It is believed the Honda was riding in convoy with a black Yamaha YS motorcycle shortly before the collision.

The rider of the Honda came off his bike before colliding with the Mazda suffering serious injuries. He was taken to hospital, where he remains in a stable condition.

A West Mercia Police spokesperson said: “We’d like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen or have dash-cam footage of the collision.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Louise Clarke by emailing louise.clarke@westmercia.police.uk quoting incident number 166i of May 6, 2024.”

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2024 Shropshire Live LLP