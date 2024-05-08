12.7 C
Freedom Fibre distributes litter pick kits across North Shropshire

Freedom Fibre has distributed litter pick kits across North Shropshire in a bid to help keep Shropshire tidy.

Freedom Fibre is one of the UK’s leading alternative network providers and is currently rolling out its lightning-fast full-fibre broadband network to homes and businesses across North Shropshire.

Every parish in North Shropshire was invited to apply for a kit, consisting of litter pickers, bin bags and hoop-holders, gloves and ‘Keep Shropshire Tidy’ high-visibility jackets.

The litter pick kits were distributed as part of Freedom Fibre’s social value commitments in North Shropshire.

In April 2023, Freedom Fibre won a government-funded Project Gigabit contract to roll out lightning-fast broadband connectivity to around 12,000 hard to reach homes and businesses in North Shropshire. In addition to this, Freedom Fibre will extend its network to a further c.50,000 premises in North Shropshire.

Marie Danby, Freedom Fibre’s Customer Operations Director, said: “As we roll-out our full-fibre broadband network across North Shropshire, it is important to us that we invest in and support the communities where we are operating. We’re so happy to distribute these litter pick kit, and we hope that local groups will make good use of them.”

Cllr. Robert Macey, Portfolio Holder for Culture & Digital at Shropshire Council, said: “I’m glad that Freedom Fibre has now started installing its full-fibre broadband network in North Shropshire. As a multi-million pound project investing in our local communities it is good to see Freedom Fibre bringing forward initiatives like this.”

