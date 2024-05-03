10.9 C
Friday, May 3, 2024
Two arrested on suspicion of vehicle theft

Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Two men were arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle yesterday.

The men, aged 29 and 38, were arrested on suspicion of the offence after they were stopped by officers in Sutton Maddock.

Both men remain in police custody as enquiries are being carried out.

Detective Inspector Kevin Jones, said: “We know there have been ongoing concerns around vehicle thefts in Telford and the surrounding areas.

“I hope that these arrests offer some reassurance to local residents, and sends a strong message to anyone considering undertaking such crime that we are targeting vehicle thefts.”

