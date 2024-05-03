Shropshire education trust seeks new chair of trustees

The Learning Community Trust, which runs more than a dozen school sites across Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin, is looking to recruit a new chair of trustees.

Wrekin View in Wellington is one of five primary schools operated by the Learning Community Trust

The multi-academy trust runs five secondary schools – Hadley Learning Community, Ercall Wood, Charlton, Telford Priory, and Burton Borough – plus primary schools in Wellington, Hadley, Ketley Bank, Crudgington and Allscott.

It also operates three specialist schools, including Severndale in Shrewsbury, and Queensway across two sites in Telford.

- Advertisement -

The Trust has grown significantly since being established in 2017, and now serves over 6,500 children, employing more than 1,200 staff, with an annual budget of around £60 million.

The chair of trustees vacancy is due to the upcoming retirement of Mike Briscoe, who has been in post since the organisation was created.

The position is voluntary, but reasonable expenses are paid. The closing date for applications is May 28.

Steph Morley, governance professional and company secretary, said the chair would be expected to represent the Trust with key stakeholders including the Department for Education, the Education & Skills funding Agency, and Ofsted.

“As the figurehead of the organisation, their job is to lead our non-executive governing board of trustees, appraise the chief executive, and be responsible for providing stability during a period of growth and change.

“We’re looking for someone who will continue our success, be a proud outward-facing ambassador for our Trust in the community, and galvanise trustees to positively challenge, scrutinise and support our senior team.”

Direct school or academy trust leadership experience is not essential, but the Trust says the successful candidate should ideally have a public sector background with a ‘demonstrable understanding of statutory-age education’.

“Above all, our chair must believe in what we do and support our chief executive in ‘how we do it’. Our schools are underpinned by robust central services but empowered to retain and own their identity, aligning with the communities that they serve.”

Mr Briscoe is stepping down from the role after more than 25 years in education governance and 50 years working in the education sector.

He says: “Governance is sometimes the overlooked in the education world, yet my view is it is the single closest point of contact to hear first-hand the school experience for learners, staff, and communities. That is a privilege.

“My family and friends often ask me ‘what do you do?’ I provide strategic leadership to the brilliant team in the Trust to reach our long-term aims for our young people and communities, ensuring that we stick to our values and core principles.

“Our role is also to ensure that finances are well-managed, our great staff are supported and developed, our buildings and services are fit for purpose and of course to plan well for an ever-changing future of learning.”

“What have I enjoyed most about the role over the years? The chance to make a difference to our communities, and to work with and learn from so many brilliant people.”

For more details, or to apply for the position, see www.peridotpartners.co.uk/jobs/chair-of-trustees-learning-community-trust/

For an informal chat about the role, call Chloe Cox at Peridot Partners on 07539 386980