Police seek key witness after woman sexually assaulted in Bridgnorth

Police officers investigating a sexual assault that happened in Bridgnorth last week are appealing for a key witness to come forward.

The incident happened around 10am on Tuesday 23 April when the victim, a woman in her 60s, was walking a dog on the footpath near to Oldbury Road and the bypass in Bridgnorth.

The suspect grabbed the victim from behind and sexually assaulted her.

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault.

Police say the victim remembers a witness nearby immediately before the incident who could have key information to help officers with the investigation.

The witness is described as a white woman, in her 50s, shoulder length curly hair and wearing a brown long gilet. The witness was walking two Spaniel dogs, one was brown and one black.

If you witnessed the assault or have any information that can help with the investigation, contact Police Constable Harper by email megan.harper@westmercia.police.uk or by calling 07790 951 043.