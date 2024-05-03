New date set for Bike4Life Ride Out and Festival

The Midlands Air Ambulance Charity has revealed Sunday 1st September as the new date for this year’s Bike4Life Ride Out and Festival after it was postponed last month.

Carl Fogarty is a supporter of the Midlands Air Ambulance Charity Bike4Life Rideout & Festival.

Following one of the wettest winters on record, the difficult decision to postpone the annual Bike4Life Ride Out and Festival was made due to safety concerns.

Organisers of the annual event including Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, National Highways and West Mercia Police’s Safer Roads Partnership, along with event sponsor, The Bike Insurer, have selected 1st September 2024 as the new date.

Tickets purchased for the original event in April will automatically be transferred to the new date of Sunday 1st September 2024. For those not able to attend the revised date, other options will be provided. Ticket holders are being urged to look out for an email from Midlands Air Ambulance Charity.

Emma Wood, head of fundraising and engagement for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity said:

“We are happy to have found a new date for our much-anticipated Bike4Life event. We want to thank everyone for their patience and their continued support for one of our biggest fundraising events that helps us deliver our lifesaving service.

“As the original Ride Out was sold out, any tickets that are returned to us will be made available to purchase for the new date via The Ticket Factory in due course. We urge everyone to be vigilant when buying tickets for the new date as we are aware of accounts online attempting to sell fake tickets. Tickets will only be available via the official website bike4lifefest.com”

Ed Bevis, commercial and marketing director for The Bike Insurer, added:

“Following the postponement of the April event, The Bike Insurer is proud to continue its support of Midlands Air Ambulance Charity’s 2024 Bike4Life Ride Out and Festival. We look forward to the event returning on the new date of 1st September 2024.”