Little Stars charity to open first-ever shop in Shrewsbury’s Darwin shopping centre

Little Stars, a dedicated local charity committed to supporting babies and children in need, is to open its first charity shop, in The Darwin shopping centre in Shrewsbury.

Leanne Simcoe, founder and CEO at Little Stars outside the new shop. Photo: Shropshire Council

The grand opening is scheduled for Saturday 4 May from 10am.

This community shop will serve as a welcoming space for families, offering a wide array of pre-loved baby, children, and maternity wear, as well as providing a space for families in need to access essential items.

Located at The Collective on the ground floor of The Darwin, the new Little Stars shop will not only offer affordable clothing options but also serve as a vital hub for the community.

With a focus on sustainability and community support, the store will sell excess stock that the charity cannot utilise for its core services, ensuring that these items find new homes while contributing to the charity’s mission.

In addition to providing clothing for babies, toddlers, children, and expectant mothers, the shop will offer a unique service for families supported by Little Stars.

Leanne Simcoe, founder and CEO at Little Stars, said:

“This is a momentous occasion for Little Stars. From the very beginning, I envisioned a Little Stars shop and to now be opening one is very exciting.

“The shop will fulfil three goals. Firstly, offering a welcoming space for those who have been referred to us and giving them the opportunity to browse and choose the clothing themselves, a service we haven’t been able to provide until now.

“Secondly, it allows us to find new homes for wonderful items that wouldn’t fit into our standard bundles, this gives families and pregnant women seeking good quality, affordable clothing for their children and themselves a fantastic option.

“Lastly, every purchase directly supports Little Stars’ mission, creating a vital revenue stream ensuring we can continue providing essential items to families in need of our support across Shropshire for years to come.

“This wouldn’t have been possible without the incredible support of The Darwin centre team. We are extremely grateful for their partnership and excited to embark on this new venture together!”

Kevin Lockwood, centre manager of The Darwin, said:

“Since I met the team at Little Stars through my involvement in the Shrewsbury Business Chamber, the end goal has always been to try and help them secure a presence and shop within The Darwin. Leanne is a remarkable lady, who works tirelessly, and I have been very impressed by her diligence throughout this process.

“This new store will be an important resource for our community to find affordable and nearly new items for themselves and family, while raising funds for an incredible cause.”

On Saturday community members, families, and supporters are encouraged to join in the festivities and explore the diverse range of clothing items available at the shop. All proceeds from sales at the Little Stars shop will directly support the charity’s initiatives, including its baby bank and community hubs.

For more information about Little Stars and its new shop, or to volunteer visit, littlestarscharity.org.