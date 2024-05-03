“Great Big Green Week” encouraged to organisations in Shrewsbury

People in Shrewsbury are being encouraged to get involved with a national campaign to “go green” by organising an event or activity in their community.

Pictured, Councillor Julian Dean, Chair of Shrewsbury Council’s Climate Change and Nature Recovery Committee and Councillor Alan Mosley, Leader of Shrewsbury Town Council.

Shrewsbury Town Council is encouraging organisations and individuals to take part in the Shrewsbury Great Big Green Week which will take place from June 8 to 16.

Great Big Green Week is the UK’s biggest-ever celebration of community action to tackle climate change and protect nature, with over a quarter of a million people getting involved each year.

Councillor Julian Dean, Chair of Shrewsbury Council’s Climate Change and Nature Recovery Committee, said he was hoping for as many people as possible across Shrewsbury to get involved.

He said: “There are so many great events to choose from, such as an insect or wildlife watch, tree planting, learning about how to affordably convert your heating away from reliance on gas, community litter picking, and so much more.

“Shrewsbury Town Council is coordinating a Shrewsbury-wide celebration, bringing together a number of events and activities focused around horticulture and nature recovery, youth and allotments.

“We are also encouraging people to get involved in a community-wide event of their choosing. This could be an educational event, an arts event or community activity such as a group cycle or walk.

“If anyone is in need of some inspiration or would like some more information about the Great Big Green Week, they can greatbiggreenweek.com to see the wide range of things that have been done in the past.”

Councillor Alan Mosley, Leader of Shrewsbury Town Council, added: “Climate change and sustainability is a top priority for us as a council, so we are delighted to show our support to Great Big Green Week.

“I am looking forward to seeing community groups and individuals coming together to celebrate their local environment in various different ways.”

Anyone interested in running an activity or event during Shrewsbury’s Great Big Green Week can contact Amanda Spencer, Deputy Town Clerk, at amanda.spencer@shrewsburycouncil.gov.uk