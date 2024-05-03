10.9 C
First residents move into new state-of-the-art Oswestry care home

The doors of HC-One’s Bluebell View Care Home, a new £12 million state-of-the-art 80-bedroom care home in Oswestry opened for the first time last week to officially welcome residents to their new home.

Bluebell View’s first ever resident, Dot Jones, enjoyed cutting the ribbon to mark the opening of the care home after weeks of hard work by the team preparing to get everything ready for the grand opening.

Dot was one of three residents who moved into Bluebell View and was welcomed by the home’s friendly team including Home Manager, Michelle Middleton Price who has over 20 years of frontline healthcare experience; Deputy Home Manager, Vicky Athey; and Resident Liaison Manager, Sheilagh Lewis.

Home Manager, Michelle, was also presented with a card and flowers to recognise her hard work in getting Bluebell View up and running.

Bluebell View, located on Victoria Road, around half a mile to the southeast of the town centre, has been developed in conjunction with contractor, Greenchurch Developments. Bluebell View is care provider HC-One’s first facility in Oswestry, offering high quality residential, residential dementia and nursing care to older people.

The purpose-built three-storey home features residents’ lounges, tranquil reading rooms and a comfortable reception and bar area, along with private gardens with courtyards, and will create circa 90 new jobs in the area at full occupancy. 

The home also plays host to a selection of beautiful paintings created by local artist, Richard Briggs, that celebrate local landmarks and culture which can be seen proudly on display throughout the reception and communal areas to make residents and visitors feel at home.

Bluebell View is the latest home to be built in HC-One’s new build programme, which saw three homes open in 2021 in York, Bingham, and Telford with another set to open in Milton Keynes later this year.

