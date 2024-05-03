Final call for entries to Shropshire’s Best Kept Village and Community Competition

The Community Foundation, organisers of the Best Kept Village and Community Competition in Shropshire have issued a final call for entries.

BKVC Shropshire Manager Jo Cooper (left) with the team behind the new Shropshire competition in Shrewsbury.

Villages and communities are reminded of the various cash prizes including £200 for the winners, the entry deadline of 31st May and the opportunity to celebrate one of the most beautiful areas, not just in the UK, but globally, after travel association ABTA named the county a must-see destination in 2024.

The competition, which will be the first of its type in the county, will celebrate the charm and vibrancy of the county’s villages and communities, and to help encourage as many places as possible to enter, the entry fee for the first year is free.

Shropshire has been recognised by travel association ABTA as a must-see destination in 2024. However, the competition isn’t simply about beautiful borders and neatly trimmed hedges as BKVC places a special emphasis on recognising attempts to increase community cohesion and unity, accounting for 25% of the overall marks.

Jo Cooper, the Community Foundation’s BKVC Manager said, “We want the inaugural competition to celebrate Shropshire, fingers crossed people across the globe will be travelling to Shropshire this year.

“Entry is free this year, so we are calling on all communities to submit an application form as soon as possible. By having no entry fee, we hope to make the competition accessible and inclusive.

“The entry forms are easy to fill in and the team is available to help applicants – villages and communities can be entered in the first ever Shropshire competition within minutes.”

There are multiple categories including large villages and small villages. There are also sustainable and green awards plus for children’s competitions to celebrate their writing and art skills.

The deadline for entries is 31 May 2024 and communities interested in participating can find more information and entry guidelines on the official website at shropshire.foundation.