Two men charged following murder of Tamba Momodu in 2020

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Two men have been charged with murder and arson following an investigation into the death of Tamba Momodu in Telford in 2020.

Tamba Momodu
Tamba Momodu

On Tuesday police arrested three men on suspicion of murder and arson, with the assistance of the Dutch authorities for one of the arrests.

Deria Hassan, 32, of Octavia Court, Watford, and Mahamud Tarabi, also 32, of Scaraway Terrace, Glasgow, are due to appear at Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court.

Tamba was 20-years-old when he was shot six times as he visited a gym in Telford on the afternoon of Tuesday 13 October in 2020.

The injuries he suffered in the attack in the Bridges Business Park car park in Horsehay were fatal.

A murder investigation was launched and later that night a grey Skoda Karoq was found burnt out in the car park at the bottom of The Wrekin. The car was linked to Tamba’s shooting.

Extensive enquiries were carried out across the country and 30 people arrested.

News

News

Features

Business

Features

