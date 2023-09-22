New headteacher at Shropshire school pledges to build on success

The new headteacher of a Shropshire school has today pledged to drive forward academic success whilst being respectful of school traditions as he prepares to welcome visitors to his first full open day.

Toby Spence

Toby Spence has taken on the role at Wrekin College in Wellington which celebrated an outstanding set of exam results this summer.

Moving to Wrekin from his post as head of Sibford School in Oxfordshire, Mr Spence’s teaching career spans both state and independent sector schools. His first headship was at a leading co-educational, international day and boarding school in Kenya.

“When it comes to education and doing the very best we can for each pupil in our care I am committed to leading a value-added programme that continually improves the academic outcomes for youngsters,” added Mr Spence.

“We know children all learn at a different pace and in different ways. Impactful teaching and learning is at the heart of an education that understands where a pupil starts from and how far they can go. Being focused and strategic in how we assess various skills and abilities and how we challenge them enables pupils to make progress and reassures parents that we know what we are supporting their children to fulfill their potential.”

Mr Spence said he was excited to start the new term having arrived in Shropshire as the school picked up results which saw the number of the highest grades at GCSE increase significantly upon pre-pandemic levels. The Wrekin Old Hall Trust hosts its next full open day on Saturday, October 7. It will be Mr Spence’s first as headteacher.

With previous roles as Head of History at Bootham School in York and Director of Learning at Yarm School in Stockton-on-Tees, Mr Spence brings a wealth of experience in areas such as staff motivation, progressive learning and teaching techniques as well as curriculum development to Wrekin.

“I am really enjoying getting to know the community here at Wrekin and believe there is so much we can all do together to continue to build on the success the school is already enjoying. I have been very impressed with the team here and I am ambitious for the future.”

With a waiting list in place for children in First Year (Year 7) and a number of other years, Mr Spence said he was also keen the school was a force for good on the Shropshire educational map. He will be encouraging pupils to be an active part of not only their own school but the wider community.