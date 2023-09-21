Ironbridge Gorge named one of UK’s Best Towns 2023

Ironbridge Gorge UNESCO World Heritage Site has earned a prestigious place in the recent national Which? consumer survey ranking of the best inland towns and villages in the UK.

The Ironbridge Gorge World Heritage Site. Photo Telford & Wrekin Council

Ironbridge Gorge has been ranked tied for 5th place in the UK, showcasing its remarkable appeal to both residents and visitors alike.

“This remarkable achievement reflects the dedication and hard work of the community, the council, and local businesses in preserving, enhancing, and celebrating the area of Ironbridge Gorge and its unique cultural and natural heritage,” said Councillor Eileen Callear (Lab), Telford & Wrekin Cabinet Member for Education, Employment, and Visitor Economy.

The survey, which polled over 9,000 holidaymakers, rated destinations across seven categories, including scenery, food and drink, peace and quiet, tourist attractions, and value for money. Ironbridge Gorge showcased its remarkable appeal, standing alongside other exceptional destinations in the UK. Wells in Somerset secured the top spot, followed by Avebury in Wiltshire, and Corfe Castle and Port Sunlight jointly in third place.

“To celebrate this prestigious award, Visit Telford, the tourism management organisation for the area, is inviting visitors and residents alike to find out what makes Ironbridge one of the Best in the UK and to come and enjoy the Gorge this autumn and show their love for this gem of the UK and support the businesses that make it such a great place to visit and live in,” added Councillor Eileen Callear.

Ironbridge Gorge is internationally renowned for its heritage, home to the world’s first Iron Bridge, the birthplace of the industrial revolution, and a valley of creativity, innovation, and leadership. It’s a place where some of the finest artisans’ workshops, makers’ studios, and authentic arts and crafts thrive. Whether you’re a history enthusiast, nature lover, or simply seeking a memorable experience, Ironbridge Gorge is now officially one of the best places to stay and live in the UK.

Nick Ralls Chief Executive of the Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust commented on the achievement, “This recognition is a testament to the beauty, rich history, wealth of historic buildings and monuments, and amazing community that give the Ironbridge Gorge such an extraordinary sense of power and place. We are very proud of our heritage, and it’s heart-warming to see the Gorge recognised as a wonderful place to live and visit.”

The Ironbridge Gorge welcomes over 1.5 million national and international visitors each year and is featured in Visit Telford campaigns, advertising, and press coverage, including media showcases in The Guardian and National Geographic Traveller. The Ironbridge Gorge is also home to over 18,000 people, and in recent years, it has been featured on major UK lifestyle shows like Escape to the Country, showcasing the patchwork of beautiful heritage villages, from Coalbrookdale, Coalport, Jackfield, and Madeley to the majesty of the River Severn, which runs through the green valley.

Councillor Carolyn Healy (Lab), Telford & Wrekin Council Cabinet Member for Leisure, Heritage, and Climate Change, and ward councillor for the Ironbridge Gorge added, “Ironbridge Gorge has something for everyone, from its scenic landscapes to its world-class attractions. Local residents are very proud of the area’s heritage and beautiful landscape and we offer a warm welcome to all who visit our beloved World Heritage Site.”

Rory Boland, Editor of Which? Travel, commented on the survey, stating, “From famed tourist towns to lesser-known villages, this year’s survey has captured the range of unique destinations the UK has to offer. While the picturesque South West took the top spots, there are beautiful towns and villages in Scotland, Wales, and from across England in the top ten – meaning there is a fantastic place to visit on your doorstep no matter where you live.”