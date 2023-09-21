Cyclists smash £100,000 mark for cancer services

Pedal power has raised up to £35,000 for cancer services after a record-breaking number of cyclists took to the saddle for Lingen Davies Cancer Fund.

Lizzy Ellis, Helen Knight, Anna Williams and Emilie Kerr from Lingen Davies celebrate a successful event with Ed Clancy OBE and Alan Lewis from Adrenaline Sporting Events

The total raised from the recent Pedal the Borders cycling sportive means that the event, now in its third year, has generated more than £100,000 to support cancer services for patients and the wider community – throughout Shropshire and Mid Wales.

The 2023 event saw more than 150 cyclists of varying abilities completing either a 100km, 60km or 25km route leaving from headline sponsor Aico’s headquarters in Oswestry, and travelling the pretty Welsh/English borders.

As well as a challenging ride, participants and their families also enjoyed a BBQ, photo opportunities and conversation with Olympic Gold Medallist, Ed Clancy OBE, music and post-ride sports massages.

Helen Knight, Head of Fundraising for Lingen Davies which supports patients going through treatment in the Lingen Davies Cancer Centre at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital, and raises awareness about cancer in the wider community, said the event was an overwhelming success.

“This is our third year of Pedal the Borders and we’re delighted to have attracted record numbers of signups. The sun was shining, the route was beautiful, and there was a great atmosphere at the beginning and end of the race for those waiting to support loved ones through the finish line, what more could you ask for?

“A huge thank you to our Pedal the Borders ambassador Ed Clancy OBE for joining us and spending time talking to riders about his own experiences. Thanks too to our corporate supporters – Aico, Rix Oakleys, Henshalls Insurance Brokers, McPhillips Wellington, MED Equus and The Business Company, as well as Adrenaline Sporting Events for their professional event organisations. We really couldn’t run this event without all of their support and to have raised £34,578 is just incredible,” she added.

To learn more about Lingen Davies or sign up to one of their events, visit lingendavies.co.uk