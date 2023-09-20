Whitchurch woman fined for Blue Badge misuse

A woman from Whitchurch has been ordered to pay £2,490 following Blue Badge offences in Shrewsbury.

Telford Magistrates’ Court heard on Monday that Marija Edwards of Park Road, Whitchurch admitted parking in an on-street disabled parking space in Shrewsbury on seven occasions in February and March this year while displaying a blue badge belonging to her 13-year-old son, who wasn’t present on any of the occasions.

Ms Edwards was fined £840, ordered to pay costs of £1,500 and a victims’ surcharge of £140 by the court – a total of £2,490.

Shropshire Council brought the case following reports by civil enforcement officers that a blue badge was being misused.

Chris Schofield, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for planning and regulatory services, said:

“Shropshire Council provides on-street parking concessions for blue badge holders to help disabled persons and boost their independent mobility by allowing parking closer to their destination.

“The council is committed to supporting those entitled to Blue Badge parking concessions. However, abuse and misuse of the Blue Badge is a criminal offence and we will take enforcement action where we can against those who do so.

“Without such consequences, a scheme designed to help those qualifying for a Blue Badge risks falling into disrepute and the public who abide by parking restrictions will become disillusioned if they see parking controls designed to help being flouted and abused.”