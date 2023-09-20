15.3 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Man arrested as stolen farm equipment is recovered

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Police officers investigating thefts from farms in South Shropshire have recovered three stolen tractors and arrested a man.

Rural Crime Officers and the Serious Acquisitive Crime Team based at Shrewsbury attended the scene and recovered the stolen equipment.

A man, aged in his 40s, was arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods.

- Advertisement -

Detective Inspector Dafydd Jones said: “This type of crime is sadly not uncommon in the farming community.

“I would encourage anyone with any information regarding rural crime to contact us, as we will investigate and continue to catch those responsible.”

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2023 Shropshire Live LLP