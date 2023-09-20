Man arrested as stolen farm equipment is recovered

Police officers investigating thefts from farms in South Shropshire have recovered three stolen tractors and arrested a man.

Rural Crime Officers and the Serious Acquisitive Crime Team based at Shrewsbury attended the scene and recovered the stolen equipment.

A man, aged in his 40s, was arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods.

- Advertisement -

Detective Inspector Dafydd Jones said: “This type of crime is sadly not uncommon in the farming community.

“I would encourage anyone with any information regarding rural crime to contact us, as we will investigate and continue to catch those responsible.”