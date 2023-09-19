16.4 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Starbucks launches 70th café in Sainsbury’s Telford

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Starbucks has launched its 70th store within Sainsbury’s as it opened the doors to a new Starbucks in Sainsbury’s Telford Superstore.

Starbucks has launched its 70th store within Sainsbury’s in Telford

The opening forms part of the ongoing rollout of new Starbucks stores in Sainsbury’s across the UK, which has seen the retailers open 40 stores together over the past 18 months.

Local customers are invited to enjoy their favourite Starbucks® beverage and Starbucks® UK proudly serves a broad range of dairy alternative options, including oat, soya, almond and coconut for free.

Elizabeth Newman, Sainsbury’s Director of Commercial Partnerships, said: “It was fantastic to welcome a brand-new Starbucks to another Sainsbury’s store, this time in our Telford supermarket. Whether it be sitting in or grabbing a coffee on the go, customers continue to tell us how much they enjoy having the option to visit Starbucks while shopping in our stores and this launch brings the total number across our estate to 70.

“We hope our colleagues and customers in Telford enjoy their fantastic new Starbucks and we’re looking forward to opening more in other locations.”

Ellie Stevens, Store Opening Manager, said: “We’re delighted to open another store in partnership with Sainsbury’s and look forward to welcoming our customers in Telford to try it out. To celebrate, we’ve been offering goody bags to customers for the past week, as well as vouchers that allow them to ‘Treat a Friend’ with a drink when they buy one for themselves.”

