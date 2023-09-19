MP pledges support to tackle road safety in Gobowen

North Shropshire MP Helen Morgan joined teachers and pupils at Gobowen Primary School for a community speed watch event on the ‘dangerous’ Chirk Road opposite the school.

Helen at Gobowen

Children at the primary school had recently written to local Gobowen councillors asking them to take action on the dangerous road as part of their school council work.

The MP is taking on road safety as a campaigning issue across North Shropshire, also recently visiting Lower Heath Primary and Llynclys crossroads.

Helen Morgan MP said:

“Road safety comes up as an issue at the school gate, the farm gate, and the garden gate all across North Shropshire when I’m out and about speaking to people.

“It seems far too often that the council are not willing to take people’s concerns seriously or act with any urgency in improving the situation. Outside schools in particular the lack of action being taken is a really recurring theme.

“It was good to get out with pupils and teachers at Gobowen Primary to see the issue on Chirk Road up close. It is very clear that action must be taken by Shropshire Council to make our roads safer, and quickly.”