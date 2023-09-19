16.4 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Family appeal for answers over the death of Dylan Price

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

The family of Shropshire teenager Dylan Price are appealing for answers on the second anniversary of his death.

The 17-year-old was found dead on the B4385 Brampton Road in Bishops Castle, after being struck by a vehicle in the early hours on Sunday 19 September, 2021.

Dylan was killed as he made his way home following a party.

- Advertisement -

Dylan’s family along with detectives, are once again asking the public to please contact them if they have any information regarding the circumstances which led to his death.

No one has yet been charged with Dylan’s death and investigations continue.

Lousie Bristow, Dylan’s mum, said: “The not knowing is just heart breaking, it’s still there every day.

“Somebody knows something, just tell us, if it is somebody you know, surely getting it out there would be so much easier, because living with the guilt for two years must be absolutely horrendous.

“We know it was an accident and we just want answers.”

Officers continue to appeal for anyone who may have driven or walked along Brampton Road between 1am and 5.30am on Sunday 19 September, 2021 to please get in touch.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 140i of 19 September, 2021. You can also visit westmercia.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/.

Alternatively, you can speak 100% anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2023 Shropshire Live LLP