Family appeal for answers over the death of Dylan Price

The family of Shropshire teenager Dylan Price are appealing for answers on the second anniversary of his death.

The 17-year-old was found dead on the B4385 Brampton Road in Bishops Castle, after being struck by a vehicle in the early hours on Sunday 19 September, 2021.

Dylan was killed as he made his way home following a party.

Dylan’s family along with detectives, are once again asking the public to please contact them if they have any information regarding the circumstances which led to his death.

No one has yet been charged with Dylan’s death and investigations continue.

Lousie Bristow, Dylan’s mum, said: “The not knowing is just heart breaking, it’s still there every day.

“Somebody knows something, just tell us, if it is somebody you know, surely getting it out there would be so much easier, because living with the guilt for two years must be absolutely horrendous.

“We know it was an accident and we just want answers.”

Officers continue to appeal for anyone who may have driven or walked along Brampton Road between 1am and 5.30am on Sunday 19 September, 2021 to please get in touch.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 140i of 19 September, 2021. You can also visit westmercia.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/.



Alternatively, you can speak 100% anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.