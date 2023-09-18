15.7 C
Shropshire
Monday, September 18, 2023

Shropshire Supports Refugees creates international hub

Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Shropshire Supports Refugees is creating a new international hub in the heart of Shrewsbury town centre.

Shropshire Supports Refugees, led by chief executive and founder Amanda Jones, right, has relocated to Mardol Gardens in Shrewsbury town centre
The charity, which is dedicated to supporting refugees in the county, has completed the letting of recently refurbished accommodation at 3-5 Mardol Gardens.

The hub has relocated from its previous home at Shrewsbury’s Riverside Shopping Centre and the United Reformed Church.

Amanda Jones, chief executive and founder of Shropshire Supports Refugees, said: “We are now going to be all under one roof. The relocation provides stability and allows growth because of the extra space.

“It is a really good collaboration with the local authority.

“We will be able to do lots that we haven’t had the time or space to, including developing our mental health provision and increasing our psychosocial activities, which is all about making people feel like they belong.

“We are calling it an international hub, so that it’s inclusive of everybody no matter what their status is. Not everybody is an official refugee as there are asylum seekers and people here on different types of visas.”

The charity’s new premises, set over three floors, includes a mix of open plan and individual rooms, along with kitchenette and toilet facilities on each floor.

Toby Shaw, who handled the letting for Towler Shaw Roberts, said: “We are very pleased that the property at Mardol Gardens is the new home of Shropshire Supports Refugees.

“We wish the charity continued success in its new Shrewsbury town centre premises.”

Shropshire Supports Refugees co-ordinates a range of activities to help refugees settle into a new area, improve wellbeing and fulfil goals for themselves and their children.

