Shropshire nature conservation project awarded thousands in ‘Species Recovery’ funding

A National Trust-led project has been awarded nearly £290,000 in funding to continue its nature conservation work in the Shropshire Hills.

The project will help four key species including the small pearl-bordered fritillary butterfly. Photo: Stephen Lewis

Amidst competition from over a hundred applications across England, Natural England has awarded funding from the Species Recovery Grant to the Stepping Stones Project, which aims to connect and restore patches of wildlife-friendly habitat between the Long Mynd and Stiperstones.

Together with partner organisations, Natural England is driving action nationally to promote the recovery of Britain’s most threatened species and reduce the risk of extinction.

£14.5 million has been awarded to conservation projects across England. One hundred and fifty threatened species are being targeted to benefit from the funding which runs until March 2025.

Four key species in the Stepping Stones project area will be supported using money from the grant. These species include otter, willow tit, small pearl-bordered fritillary butterfly and dormouse.

Patches of wildlife-friendly habitat (‘stepping stones’) and wildlife corridors such as hedgerows, verges and streams which used to link areas of habitat are sadly in decline in the Shropshire Hills, and the mammals, birds and insects that use them to move around the landscape are under threat.

Charlie Bell, Project Officer for Stepping Stones said: “We’re so pleased that the Stepping Stones bid for the funding has been successful. It means that we can continue our work with volunteers, local farmers and partnership organisations, to raise awareness of threatened species and undertake work that helps to protect them.”

“Dormice are one of the key species we’re looking to help. They need habitat connectivity to survive but sadly, the isolation of broadleaved woodland, scrub and hedgerow habitats has led to a decline in this very cute little mammal. To remedy this, over the next 18 months, our teams will be creating or restoring around 7500m of hedgerow. Volunteers will be helping us plant over 30,000 hedgerow trees on three farms across the project area.”

Other planned work includes building artificial otter dens called ‘holts’ in local streams, growing and planting out thousands of marsh violet plants which are the favourite food of small pearl-bordered fritillary caterpillars, and creating wet woodland and installing nest boxes for willow tits.

To find out more about the project or to volunteer, email charlie.bell@nationaltrust.org.uk