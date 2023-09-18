Shrewsbury Lib Dem councillors signal backing for Hospitals Transformation Programme

The councillor for the area covering Royal Shrewsbury Hospital has signalled his support for the Hospitals Transformation Programme scheme proposed by the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust.

Pictured Alex Wagner and Bernie Bentick outside the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital

Planning applications for changes to the hospital buildings have now been logged with Shropshire Council, with consultation events taking part for local residents impacted.

The plans, alongside the clinical changes aimed at ensuring each hospital specialises in either emergency and planned care, also include additional car parking and a new outpatients unit.

Health campaigner and local MP candidate Alex Wagner represents residents in the Hospital area of Shrewsbury. He has signalled his support for proposals, having recently met with both local residents and NHS bosses.

Alex Wagner, local Lib Dem MP candidate said:

“It is clear that further political division over hospital plans will only seek to hold up a much-needed investment in local healthcare worth over £300 million.

“Our local NHS is under enormous pressure, with the worst A&E wait times in England. The status quo is not sustainable, and investment can’t keep being held up by politicians arguing.

“There is a clear clinical case for moving ahead quickly to get the best deal for patients, with many common-sense changes included in proposals. There is a strong argument that this will help with recruitment issues.

“Local residents at events I have attended seem content with the local impact of the plans, especially given the additional parking that will be provided at RSH.

“Shrewsbury specialising in emergency care makes sense given the huge rural hinterland our hospital covers. I hope that in tandem with the 52 extra beds and £21.4 million announced last month, this will get us off the bottom of the league table.”