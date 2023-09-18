Hope House Children’s Hospices celebrate contribution of dedicated volunteers

Hope House Children’s Hospices has celebrating the contribution made to the charity by 84 of their long serving volunteers.

The annual Volunteer Awards ceremonies returned to the hospices in person this year, after three years of online awards caused by Covid restrictions. Staff and volunteers alike were thrilled to be able to celebrate face to face!

In total 84 awards were presented commemorating everything from three years service to 30 years service, and covering every area of the charity’s work from fundraising to gardening, and from trustees to charity shop teams.

The 30 year award went to Daphne Mathias who helped to found the charity’s Llanfyllin Friends fundraising group. Six 25 year awards were presented to fundraisers Ken Arch MBE from Bridgnorth, and Kicki Rouse from Wem; and Enid Toft, Sioned Edwards, Carys Williams and Liz Williams from the Ruthin Friends Group.

The ceremonies at both hospices began with moving talks from mums Susie Seymour and Nerys Davies about the impact receiving respite care for their young sons William and Bedwyr has had on their families.

After being presented with their certificates by vice chair of trustees Barbara Evans, herself a volunteer for 33 years and one of the charity’s founders, the volunteers enjoyed an afternoon tea and a tour of the hospices to see more of what their selfless volunteering makes possible.

Chief Executive Andy Goldsmith paid tribute to their talents and thanked them all so much for their gift of time to the children and families.

“We have almost 500 active volunteers and if you add up all the hours that you donate to Hope House and Tŷ Gobaith every year that equates to around £725,000 worth of time,” said Andy.

“Everything that you do, whether that is sorting and selling donations of our stock in our shops, or helping at events, or tending the gardens at the hospices, directly translates into providing more care for more children and families.

“Without all of you we would not have Hope House and Tŷ Gobaith. We need you so that the vital care can be here for every child and family who needs us now and in the future. Thank you for making everything possible.”