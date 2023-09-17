Shrewsbury town centre roads to close for RAF Shawbury Freedom Parade and Battle of Britain Sunday

Today sees RAF Shawbury exercise their Freedom Rights to march through Shrewsbury Town Centre which will then be followed by a Commemoration Service marking the 83rd Anniversary of the Battle of Britain at the War Memorial in the Quarry.

A service will mark the 83rd Anniversary of the Battle of Britain

To celebrate the Coronation of Their Majesties the King and Queen, personnel from RAF Shawbury will formally request permission from the Mayor of Shrewsbury, Councillor Rebecca Wall, to exercise their Freedom Rights from the Gates of Shrewsbury Castle.

100 RAF Personnel will then march from Shrewsbury Castle at 10.20am towards the War Memorial in The Quarry, pausing along St Chad’s Terrace for His Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant of Shropshire, Mrs Anna Turner, to take the Salute before the parade continues into the Quarry to the War Memorial.

- Advertisement -

The Mayor of Shrewsbury, Councillor Becky Wall, is pleased to be granting permission for RAF Shawbury to exercise their Freedom Rights which was first granted in 1968, with swords drawn, bayonets fixed, colours flying, drums beating and bands playing. She added “this occasion is in celebration of the Coronation of His Majesty King Charles III and Her Majesty Queen Camilla and I am pleased to grant RAF Shawbury permission to exercise their Freedom Rights today”.

At 10.50am the Service of Commemoration for the 83rd Anniversary of the Battle of Britain will begin. A bugler will sound Last Post followed by a two-minute silence at 11.00am to commemorate the hundreds of lives lost during the battle. Weather permitting there will also be a Flypast over the Quarry at 11.00am. Wreath Laying will follow, and the Service will finish with a closing Prayer at approximately 11.15am.

The annual commemorative service marks the defence of the United Kingdom by Royal Air Force pilots and aircrew and the loss of more than 500 lives during the Battle of Britain in 1940, which has been recognised as the first major campaign to be fought entirely by air forces.

The Mayor of Shrewsbury, Councillor Becky Wall, said she hoped as many people as possible will turn out to pay tribute to the those who served. She added: “We owe so much to our brave pilots and aircrew who fought to defend our country and I am honored to be taking part in this weekend’s commemorative event. I hope members of the public will turn out to pay tribute to the those who served, especially on this 83rd Anniversary of the Battle of Britain.”

Road closures will be in place approximately 10.00am until 12.00pm to allow the events to take place.