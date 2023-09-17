16.8 C
Person and two dogs led to safety following fire in Telford

By Shropshire Live

One person and two dogs were led to safety following a fire at a property in Telford in the early hours of this morning.

Fire crews were called to a flat in King Street, Dawley, at just before 12.30am.

Fire crews led the person and the dogs to safety from the 1st-floor flat.

Crews then used two breathing apparatus and one hose reel jet to extinguish the fire.

Three fire appliances were mobilised from Telford Central and Tweedale with operations and fire investigation officers.

The fire was out within 20 minutes.

