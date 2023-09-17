16.8 C
Shropshire
Monday, September 18, 2023

A.F.C. Telford Utd to close East Terrace on match days

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

A.F.C. Telford Utd has announced will close its East Terrace on match days following health and safety advice.

A.F.C. Telford Utd. Image: Google Street View
A.F.C. Telford Utd. Image: Google Street View

The club says it has reluctantly decided to close part of the East Terrace on match days to protect itself from any further fines and sanctions from the FA.

There have been several occasions in recent months when the club has received negative FA/match official reports, which have resulted in an Independent Regulatory Commission closely monitoring games in liaison with the FA.

- Advertisement -

A spokesperson for the club said: “We acknowledge that it is a very small section of spectators that are causing the problems and we have already issued some behaviour agreements recently but the problems have persisted despite warnings online and over the PA system.

We would encourage all supporters to report any antisocial behaviour they may witness to the nearest steward or to text any such information to mobile number 07874 615 397, a facility that has been in place for a number of years.

The partial closure of the East Terrace will begin when Needham Market visit on Saturday 23rd September and will be in place for the foreseeable future.

Apologies in advance for any inconvenience to the well behaved majority of our supporters that use the East Terrace.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2023 Shropshire Live LLP