A.F.C. Telford Utd to close East Terrace on match days

A.F.C. Telford Utd has announced will close its East Terrace on match days following health and safety advice.

The club says it has reluctantly decided to close part of the East Terrace on match days to protect itself from any further fines and sanctions from the FA.

There have been several occasions in recent months when the club has received negative FA/match official reports, which have resulted in an Independent Regulatory Commission closely monitoring games in liaison with the FA.

A spokesperson for the club said: “We acknowledge that it is a very small section of spectators that are causing the problems and we have already issued some behaviour agreements recently but the problems have persisted despite warnings online and over the PA system.

We would encourage all supporters to report any antisocial behaviour they may witness to the nearest steward or to text any such information to mobile number 07874 615 397, a facility that has been in place for a number of years.

The partial closure of the East Terrace will begin when Needham Market visit on Saturday 23rd September and will be in place for the foreseeable future.

Apologies in advance for any inconvenience to the well behaved majority of our supporters that use the East Terrace.