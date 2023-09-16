Telford College principal calls for traffic-calming measures near campus

The principal of Telford College has called for better traffic-calming measures on a busy road near the campus after a teenage pedestrian was hurt in a serious collision.

An aerial view of the Telford College campus

Graham Guest said he had already been in dialogue with the local authority to raise concerns over the situation on Haybridge Road in Wellington, prior to Wednesday afternoon’s incident.

The female teenager was airlifted to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham with serious injuries after a collision involving a bus. One of Telford College’s public uniformed services students was first to call the emergency services.

The Midlands Air Ambulance attended along with an ambulance, paramedic officer, and firefighters from Wellington.

Mr Guest said: “Our senior team at the college has already been in dialogue with the local authority to call for a review of traffic calming measures on the stretch of road concerned.

“This latest incident highlights the urgency of the situation. The safety of students is our number one priority, but since this distressing incident did not take place on college premises, all we can do is lobby for changes to be made.”

Mr Guest is also writing to West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion, who has launched a ‘Safer West Mercia Plan’ saying it was a ‘sad fact’ that too many people were dying or being seriously injured on our roads.

“I’m sure that if the Commissioner paid a visit to the site and spent just a few minutes monitoring the speed, volume and behaviour of traffic, he would realise why it should be a priority for action,” he said.