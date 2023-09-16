13.6 C
Shropshire
Saturday, September 16, 2023

Dunne calls on Shropshire Council to protect local swimming pools

By Shropshire Live

Philip Dunne MP is encouraging Shropshire Council to apply for government funding to support the long term future of community swimming pools in South Shropshire.

The government confirmed in the Autumn Budget it was making £60m available to support public swimming pools across the country, through the Swimming Pool Support Fund.  

Applications from Local Authorities for £20m of immediate revenue support closed in August, with the next phase of funding now open for applications.  

This latest tranche of funding will provide energy efficiency measures for pools and leisure centres, to help reduce running costs and secure their long-term future. Local Authorities are able to support charity and community pools within their application, as well as their own swimming pool provision.  

Final funding allocations will be administered by Sport England.  

Mr Dunne said: “Swimming remains a very popular form of exercise, across a very wide range of ages and abilities. So protecting the long term future of public pools in South Shropshire is very important.  

I have asked Shropshire Council to ensure that they apply for this funding, and include important community assets like SpArc in Bishops Castle and the swimming pools at Church Stretton, Ludlow, Bridgnorth, Highley and Much Wenlock, as well any other charity or community pools in South Shropshire that might benefit.” 

