Three Whitchurch teenagers charged with assault

Three teenagers have been charged with assault after a series of incidents at supermarkets in Whitchurch in February.

Following investigations by officers from North Shropshire Patrol shift B, the three teenagers are due to appear at Telford Magistrates Court on Tuesday 19 September.

Archie Kettle, 18 of Tilstock Lane in Whitchurch has been charged with nine offences including actual bodily harm (ABH), common assault and theft.

Two other teenagers, aged 16 and 17, who cannot be named for legal reasons, have been charged with common assault and theft.

The charges relate to a series of incidents on 28 February 2023.