18.7 C
Shropshire
Friday, September 15, 2023

Three Whitchurch teenagers charged with assault

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Three teenagers have been charged with assault after a series of incidents at supermarkets in Whitchurch in February.

Following investigations by officers from North Shropshire Patrol shift B, the three teenagers are due to appear at Telford Magistrates Court on Tuesday 19 September.

Archie Kettle, 18 of Tilstock Lane in Whitchurch has been charged with nine offences including actual bodily harm (ABH), common assault and theft.

- Advertisement -

Two other teenagers, aged 16 and 17, who cannot be named for legal reasons, have been charged with common assault and theft.

The charges relate to a series of incidents on 28 February 2023.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2023 Shropshire Live LLP