Shropshire schools encouraged to sign up and learn about Super Sewers

Shropshire schools are being encouraged to discover more about where sewage comes from and how best to look after the sewer network as Severn Trent’s Education Team hit the road.

Severn Trent’s education team recently visited Buntingsdale Primary School in Market Drayton recently to give a ‘Super Sewers’ assembly and workshop

The water company provides free education workshops and sessions to ensure that children and young people know all about how waste is treated, and how what is put down the sink or toilet can have an impact on the environment.

With the team heading back out across the region, Severn Trent wants to make sure that Shropshire schools sign up to take advantage of the sessions, which are completely free.

The team of educators are experts in making the sessions interactive, informative and most of all fun, whether they’re in person or run through the live stream video option.

The ‘Super Sewers’ assembly covers the water cycle, how Severn Trent cleans sewage, the science behind it, and the importance of putting the right things down the sewer and sink.

Maxine Smith, Senior Education Officer at Severn Trent said: “The workshops and assemblies are always a huge amount of fun, as well as being very informative and they are a great way for children to get involved and learn more.

“The sessions really help youngsters to think about the work that Severn Trent does, how their waste is treated and how their actions can go a long way in impacting the environment.

“We would urge interested schools or parents who would like to get a school involved to get in touch to find out more about the free sessions.”

Michelle Benford, class teacher and STEM lead for Buntingsdale Primary, added: “My class were focussed and enjoyed the interactivity of the session. I would like to thank Chris from Severn Trent who led the session for being so generous in leaving useful resources with us.”

In the 2022/23 academic year, Severn Trent’s education team engaged over 12,000 children in Shropshire and the Black Country on subjects such as sewer misuse, water efficiency, hydration and the importance of reducing plastic waste.

Sessions all about Severn Trent’s work are packed full of fun with videos, demonstrations, props, pictures and there’s even a song.

To book a session or to find out more about the free school workshops or assemblies, visit Severn Trent’s learning zone at stwater.co.uk/education.