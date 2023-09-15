12.8 C
Firefighters rescue dog trapped on rock face at Dinham Quarry

By Shropshire Live

Firefighters carried out a rescue operation lasting two hours after a dog became trapped on a rock face at Dinham Quarry on Friday morning.

Trixie was safely rescued and returned to her owner. Photo: Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to the incident at around 9.56am after the dog became trapped.

Fire crews from Ludlow and the rescue tender from Wellington along with an animal rescue team attended.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “The incident involved a Spaniel named Trixie who was trapped on a rock face approximately four metres down from the top of the cliff.

“A thermal image camera was in use to locate the Trixie and an Animal Rescue Team with firefighters used rope rescue techniques to bring her to safety and back in the care of the owner.”

