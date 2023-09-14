16.5 C
Shropshire
Thursday, September 14, 2023

Teenage pedestrian airlifted to hospital following collision in Telford

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

A teenage girl was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries following a collision involving a pedestrian and a bus in Telford yesterday afternoon.

The collision happened on Haybridge Road outside Telford College. Image: Google Street View
The collision happened on Haybridge Road outside Telford College. Image: Google Street View

Emergency services including the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford attended the collision on Haybridge Road near Telford College at around 1.30pm on Wednesday.

The teenager received specialist trauma care at the scene before being airlifted to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham.

- Advertisement -

A West Midlands Midlands Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called to reports of a collision between a bus and pedestrian on Haybridge Road at 1.29pm.

“One ambulance, a paramedic officer, a MERIT trauma doctor and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford attended the scene.

“On arrival we discovered one patient, a teenage female, who was the pedestrian.

“She was found to have suffered serious injuries in the incident and received specialist trauma care at the scene before being airlifted to Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Birmingham.”

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2023 Shropshire Live LLP