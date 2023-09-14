Teenage pedestrian airlifted to hospital following collision in Telford

A teenage girl was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries following a collision involving a pedestrian and a bus in Telford yesterday afternoon.

The collision happened on Haybridge Road outside Telford College. Image: Google Street View

Emergency services including the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford attended the collision on Haybridge Road near Telford College at around 1.30pm on Wednesday.

The teenager received specialist trauma care at the scene before being airlifted to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham.

A West Midlands Midlands Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called to reports of a collision between a bus and pedestrian on Haybridge Road at 1.29pm.

“One ambulance, a paramedic officer, a MERIT trauma doctor and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford attended the scene.

“On arrival we discovered one patient, a teenage female, who was the pedestrian.

“She was found to have suffered serious injuries in the incident and received specialist trauma care at the scene before being airlifted to Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Birmingham.”