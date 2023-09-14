16.5 C
Shropshire
Thursday, September 14, 2023

Secret group receives award

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

The High Sheriff of Shropshire, Mandy Thorn, recently visited Ellesmere to present a High Sheriff’s Award to members of the secretive group of Ellesmere Yarn Bombers who arrived incognito at the event.

Mandy Thorn, the High Sheriff of Shropshire, and Cllr Anne Wignall, Ellesmere Town Mayor, with incognito members of Ellesmere Yarn Bombers
Mandy Thorn, the High Sheriff of Shropshire, and Cllr Anne Wignall, Ellesmere Town Mayor, with incognito members of Ellesmere Yarn Bombers

She was impressed by the group’s magical work over the last 7 years, creating knitted or crocheted figures to adorn the town.

The most recent display featured characters from the Harry Potter series that decorated trees, benches, and postboxes in Ellesmere. It had attracted comments in the national press and from around the world online.

- Advertisement -

The High Sheriff said: “This is a very special award and only about 15 are given each year. I am so impressed by all that you have achieved.”

The Mayor of Ellesmere, Cllr Anne Wignall, who had nominated the group, explained: “The Yarn Bombers bring happiness to residents and visitors to the town. They celebrate high days and holidays throughout the year with recent themes including Christmas, Valentine’s Day, Springtime, and the King’s Coronation. However, we really don’t know who they are.”

Members of the group, who fiercely protect their identities, had knitted beards to ensure that they could not be recognized by the press. Nevertheless, they were prepared to be interviewed, and stressed that this was always a group effort and great friendships had been forged, particularly during Covid when their only means of communication was via their secret WhatsApp group.

“It was a lifeline,” said one member, who did not want to be named. Another said: “We share ideas, patterns, wool and vegetables, and are there to support each other through thick and thin. Everyone makes you welcome.”

Most members had started on this journey at the daytime Knit and Natter sessions at the Red Lion or at the evening gatherings at Moolah. “We welcome anyone who would like to join us, especially people who are new to the area. You don’t need to knit or crochet, just come along and meet new friends,” they declared, as they disappeared into the night.

Moolah hosted the event and provided canapes and fizz.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2023 Shropshire Live LLP