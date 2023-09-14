Secret group receives award

The High Sheriff of Shropshire, Mandy Thorn, recently visited Ellesmere to present a High Sheriff’s Award to members of the secretive group of Ellesmere Yarn Bombers who arrived incognito at the event.

Mandy Thorn, the High Sheriff of Shropshire, and Cllr Anne Wignall, Ellesmere Town Mayor, with incognito members of Ellesmere Yarn Bombers

She was impressed by the group’s magical work over the last 7 years, creating knitted or crocheted figures to adorn the town.

The most recent display featured characters from the Harry Potter series that decorated trees, benches, and postboxes in Ellesmere. It had attracted comments in the national press and from around the world online.

The High Sheriff said: “This is a very special award and only about 15 are given each year. I am so impressed by all that you have achieved.”

The Mayor of Ellesmere, Cllr Anne Wignall, who had nominated the group, explained: “The Yarn Bombers bring happiness to residents and visitors to the town. They celebrate high days and holidays throughout the year with recent themes including Christmas, Valentine’s Day, Springtime, and the King’s Coronation. However, we really don’t know who they are.”

Members of the group, who fiercely protect their identities, had knitted beards to ensure that they could not be recognized by the press. Nevertheless, they were prepared to be interviewed, and stressed that this was always a group effort and great friendships had been forged, particularly during Covid when their only means of communication was via their secret WhatsApp group.

“It was a lifeline,” said one member, who did not want to be named. Another said: “We share ideas, patterns, wool and vegetables, and are there to support each other through thick and thin. Everyone makes you welcome.”

Most members had started on this journey at the daytime Knit and Natter sessions at the Red Lion or at the evening gatherings at Moolah. “We welcome anyone who would like to join us, especially people who are new to the area. You don’t need to knit or crochet, just come along and meet new friends,” they declared, as they disappeared into the night.

Moolah hosted the event and provided canapes and fizz.