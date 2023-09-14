16.5 C
Thursday, September 14, 2023

RAAC roof beams discovery forces closure of Whitchurch Library

Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Whitchurch Library will be closed until further notice following the discovery of RAAC (reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete) roof beams in part of the roof.

Whitchurch Civic Centre. Photo: Shropshire Council
Whitchurch Civic Centre. Photo: Shropshire Council

Although work has been undertaken to install roof props in the library, to enable it to remain open, following further investigations by Shropshire Council’s structural engineer, it has been agreed that the library will close until more intrusive investigations have been carried out.

Shropshire Council’s registration service will temporarily be providing additional appointment availability at the Market Drayton office while Whitchurch Library is closed.

Further investigations take place

Dean Carroll, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for housing and assets, said:-

“Closure of the library is a situation we have been trying to avoid, but there is significant evidence of increasing deflection and additional cracking in certain areas of the library, and this has worsened following recent heavy rain.

“As the safety of our staff and customers is paramount we have therefore take the decision to close the library until further notice while further investigations take place.”

RAAC in Civic Centre

RAAC has also been discovered in other parts of the Civic Centre, operated by Whitchurch Town Council, and the main Civic Centre has also had to close. However, current advice is that the Market Hall can stay open.

The initial plan was for the town council to have a presence in the library, though this is no longer possible. Shropshire Council will continue to review the situation and the town council website and social media will provide latest information on how/where they can be contacted.

Mike McDonald, Whitchurch Town Council’s Proper Officer, said:-

“This is both unfortunate but unavoidable in the circumstances and we continue to work closely with our Shropshire Council colleagues. Telephone and email contact with the town council is being maintained in the interim, whilst we confirm alternative arrangements for a limited reception hub service elsewhere.

Please keep an eye on our social media – @wtcwhitchurch – for important updates. In the meantime we thank everyone for their understanding and co-operation; however, the safety of the public, our patrons and staff has to be the main priority at this time.”

Read our special report: RAAC in Shropshire – what we know so far?

