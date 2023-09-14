Leader of Telford & Wrekin Council heads to Wellington to meet residents

The leader of Telford & Wrekin Council Shaun Davies will be in Wellington at The Boot Micropub between 6pm and 7.30pm this evening where he will meet local residents and answer their questions.

Leader of Telford & Wrekin Council, Shaun Davies, chats to residents at a previous event in Dawley. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

This is an opportunity for residents to talk to Councillor Davies face to face and find out more about the council’s plans to protect, care and invest to create a better borough.

Residents can also bring along their ideas or discuss any concerns about key issues in their local area.

- Advertisement -

Councillor Shaun Davies commented: “Over the last few months I have hosted face to face sessions in Newport and Dawley. This time I am looking forward to heading to Wellington for an evening session which I hope will mean residents can join me after work. The Boot is a fantastic local venue in Wellington, so this is also an opportunity to offer support to another local business and meet the team.

“Conversations have been really valuable so far and I am really grateful to everyone who turned up either to raise an important question or just to meet me in person for the first time.

“If you can’t make this time and date, please look out for my future sessions. I will be visiting different parts of the borough right through the autumn to meet as many residents as possible.”

Other ways of keeping in touch with the council leader include on Facebook and Twitter by following @cllrshaundavies or signing up to the leader’s weekly email update which lands in thousands of resident’s inboxes every Friday.

For more information about Shaun’s weekly email and his latest events visit telford.gov.uk/meetshaun