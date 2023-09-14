Helen calls for action on Oswestry Station scaffolding

Oswestry MP Helen Morgan has called on Shropshire Council to take action over improving the Oswestry Station building currently used by Cambrian Heritage Railways.

Helen outside Oswestry Station attached, with General Manager Andy Green

The iconic building on the edge of Oswestry town centre has been covered in scaffolding for nearly two years now, all while operating as one of the main tourist attractions in the town.

Oswestry Station could be of particular importance going forward as the campaign to connect the town back to Gobowen by rail continues, and with its place opposite Oswestry Bus Station making it an ideal community transport link.

Helen’s latest visit to the site over the weekend came days after Helen took the campaign to reopen the Oswestry to Gobowen line to Parliament. Cambrian Heritage Railways representative Roger Date joined a roundtable event organised by Helen in Parliament where he made the case for the line directly to senior Network Rail representatives and cross-party MPs.

A decision on moving the Oswestry to Gobowen business case forward was due from the Government earlier this year and Helen has been pushing Ministers to speed up the process and get the scheme moving again.

Helen Morgan MP said:



“Improving Oswestry town centre and reopening the town’s rail link to Gobowen are key priorities of mine. Shropshire Council must act to make the most of the Oswestry Station building, which is a really wonderful heritage asset for the town.

“Currently, the council are wasting thousands of taxpayers money on scaffolding that is not being used to repair or improve the site, money which could be used to improve the facility.

“I’ve asked to meet with council leaders, local members, and Cambrian Heritage Railways to discuss how we can move this forward for the benefit of all Oswestrians.”