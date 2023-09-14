Bellway invites Shrewsbury military veterans to launch The Keep apartments

Military veterans helped to launch a historic new phase at Bellway’s Copthorne Keep development in Shrewsbury, which is taking shape on the former Copthorne Barracks site.

Fiona Richards, Bellway Sales Advisor, with army veteran Micheal Keogh and Susan Terry-Smith, Bellway Sales Advisor, at the front as Micheal cuts the ribbon to launch The Keep, watched by members of We Are Veterans Shrewsbury CIC. Photo: Bellway

The new phase of apartments lies within the barracks’ original 19th century armoury building, which is being renovated to preserve this part of the development’s military heritage.

Representatives of We Are Veterans Shrewsbury CIC were invited to unveil the new show apartment within The Keep at a launch event in August and one of their members – Micheal Keogh – a 76-year-old army veteran was nominated to cut the ribbon.

Micheal said: “It was an honour to be nominated to cut the ribbon of the show apartment and take a tour around the development.

“I joined the army in May 1962 and spent a lot of my career stationed overseas in Germany and Singapore as well as in the UK.

“I also taught Shropshire Army Cadet Force at Copthorne Barracks later on in my career so I remember the building well. It was interesting to see inside the show apartment and learn more about the types of homes Bellway are building at the site.

“On behalf of We Are Veterans Shrewsbury I want to thank Bellway for their warm welcome and inviting us along to be a part of the event.”

The Copthorne Keep site, off Copthorne Road, was home to Copthorne Barracks from 1881 to 2015, and is now being redeveloped by Bellway into a development of 224 new homes.

The Keep comprises nine two-bedroom apartments, including the Kings, Cardwell and Mercian designs. The apartment names were suggested by Copthorne Keep Community Group, a group of residents who live at the development and organise various community activities for all residents and visitors.

The name Mercian comes from the amalgamation of West Midlands regiments from counties that belonged to the ancient Kingdom of Mercia, while the name Kings was chosen partly because one of the regiments based at Copthorne Barracks was the Kings Light Infantry and also as a reminder of King Charles’ coronation this year.

Cardwell, meanwhile, is inspired by a series of reforms of the British Army that were carried out between 1868 and 1874, initiated by Secretary of State for War Edward Cardwell, and known as the Cardwell Reforms.

Marie Richards, Sales Director for Bellway West Midlands, said: “We were pleased to welcome representatives from We Are Veterans Shrewsbury CIC to celebrate the launch of The Keep. We wanted to remember the former Copthorne Barracks site and honour the army’s 134-year presence in the town.

“We look forward to continuing our relationship with the group, which plays an important role within the community supporting local veterans and their families, as we continue to deliver much-needed new homes to the area.”