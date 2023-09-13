Shropshire school judged to be one of the best in the country for their international student experience

A Shropshire school is offering such a great experience for international students, they have been shortlisted for a national award for it.

Students at Ellesmere College

Ellesmere College has been named as a finalist in the International Student Experience category in the Independent Schools of the Year 2023 awards.

Ellesmere has been shortlisted alongside Cardiff Sixth Form College, Concord College, Mill Hill International and Rossall School to be named the winner of the prestigious award.

Headmaster Brendan Wignall said: “We are immensely proud to be shortlisted for this award.

“All staff at Ellesmere work very hard to make sure our international students not only settle into life at Ellesmere, but also get to know the whole area and thrive here.

“Our international students have a huge impact on life here at Ellesmere and we are very proud of the provision we are able to give them to experience new things and advance in their academic studies.

“On average we have up to 30 nationalities here at any one time including students

from China, America, Germany, Mexico and Japan.

“Not only do they learn so much from our students and about life in England, but our students who are studying in their own country learn an awful lot about other cultures, countries and traditions from our international students.

“It is a pleasure to see friendships form which often last a lifetime and are spread across the globe.

“To be shortlisted in the International Student Experience category for the Independent Schools of the Year awards this year is a great reflection on what life is like at Ellesmere and we are incredibly pleased.”

Being named a finalist comes after former student Elin Jones picked up the accolade for Rising Star at the Independent Schools of the Year Awards last year.

The award was in recognition of the work Elin, from Wrexham, did setting up the ongoing mental health awareness and support programme at Ellesmere College.

Elin arranged funding for more than 35 staff and students to receive Mental Health Awareness training, set up a Wellness Suite at the school – a haven for children to have quiet time, reflection and support – and organised various charity days in aid of Young Minds and International Mental Health Day, and much more.

The winners of the awards, run by Independent School Parent magazine, will be named at a ceremony in London on October 10.