Lib Dems announce ‘Oswestry born and bred’ candidate to fight Cambrian by-election

The Liberal Democrats have announced Oswestry resident James Owen as their candidate for the upcoming Cambrian ward by-election.

North Shropshire MP Helen Morgan with James Owen

The by-election has been triggered, but no dates have yet been announced for the poll, with more details expected in the week. This comes days after the Liberal Democrats gained Worfield from the Conservatives with a 30.6% swing.

James went to Oswestry Infants School before it became Holy Trinity, then attended Llanfyllin High School, catching the bus every morning from Church Street.

- Advertisement -

After university, James returned to live on Beatrice Street and work at Oswestry School as a science technician. He now works for a town centre insurance brokerage firm.

James Owen, Liberal Democrat candidate for Oswestry Cambrian said:

“Oswestry is a wonderful place and I am really proud to be from here and to live here right in the heart of town.

“Being from here, I know it inside out – from visiting my grandmother on Ambleside, to working at Oswestry School, to knowing first hand the stresses of relying on our bus and rail services.

“I want to fight this election on the issues, not party politics. People are crying out for better public transport and proper scrutiny of how public money is spent, and I want to put those issues to the front of our campaign.

“In particular, I think this by-election is a unique opportunity to campaign for getting Oswestry back on the mainline – something our local MP Helen Morgan is keenly supporting.”

Alex Wagner, Liberal Democrat Shropshire Councillor added:

“The Liberal Democrats have a knack for winning by-elections in this county, and we will be working hard to have a fair fight in Oswestry Cambrian that focuses on the issues that matter to local people.

“Oswestry residents know that the Liberal Democrats work hard all year round, not just at election time.”