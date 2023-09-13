17.3 C
Health leaders issue plea due to extreme pressure on services

News
By Shropshire Live

Local health and care leaders in the county are urging people to ‘think which service’ and choose the right service for their needs to help reduce the pressure on services.

Health bosses at NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin say they are seeing unprecedented numbers of people attending emergency departments along with delays in discharging patients which is limiting the number of beds available for those who need to be admitted.

Dr Nick White, Chief Medical Officer for NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, said:

“Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin health and care services are under a lot of pressure right now and we really do need everyone’s support. Our priority is to keep everyone as safe as possible and respond as best we can in these very testing circumstances.

“We’re working hard to ensure that patients who need our help continue to get the support they need as quickly as possible. But we’re also asking the public to help us too by keeping emergency services free for people who are critically ill or injured and choosing the right service for their needs.

“Inevitably at times of pressure this will impact on how we are able to deliver services. I would urge everyone in our communities to lend your support and kindness to our teams working extra hard during these difficult times.”

How you can help

– Only go to an emergency department if you have a life-threatening injury or illness.

– Visit NHS 111 online or call 111 if you need urgent medical help. They can direct you to the right place and help you get treated sooner.

– Consider using your local Minor Injury Unit in Bridgnorth, Ludlow, Oswestry and Whitchurch. These can provide rapid treatment for injuries and illnesses that don’t require emergency hospital care.

– Use your local pharmacist for minor conditions such as upset stomachs, earache, skin rashes and for relief of coughs and colds.

– You can also contact your local GP.

– If you have a loved one or family member in hospital, help get them home as soon as they are well enough to leave care.

