Council-run “10 by 10” programme continues in the new school year

The Telford & Wrekin Council-run “10 by 10” programme, launched last academic year, continues this year across all borough primary schools, to encourage children to explore and get better at ten important life skills.

Council Leader Shaun Davies (back row) with children and teachers at Randlay Primary School in Sept 2022

From learning to swim and ride a bike, to stepping back in time at a local museum, taking part in debating and in performing arts, “10 by 10” is an inclusive package of activities that help children to build their confidence, to discover new talents and opportunities before the age of ten.

Since its launch last year, the 10 by 10 website has recorded over 1,900 registered accounts, with parents and carers using it to get information on the ten activities, local offers and to follow their child’s adventures.

Every primary school in the borough is involved with “10 by 10” – with swimming lessons, library usage, bike riding and many other activities part of their curriculum or extracurricular offer, including accessible activities for children with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities.

At the start of this academic year, children in all primary year groups are receiving “10 by 10” adventure cards, so they can track their progress as they try each of the 10 activities.

Council Leader Shaun Davies said: “We are the first council in the UK to run “10 by 10” and this makes us immensely proud.

“Seeing children across the borough discovering and enjoying a wide range of life-enriching activities, especially those who might not have had this opportunity otherwise, is truly amazing.

“As a dad of a 7 year old just participating in 10 by 10, I thoroughly enjoy it together with my family!

“I encourage all families in our borough with primary school-aged children to join 10 by 10, as many of the activities are affordable or free to do.”

Councillor Shirley Reynolds (Lab), Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for Early Years, Children and Young People, said:

“A happy and fulfilling childhood gives the best start in life – this is what we want for every child in our borough.

“Over the past academic year, by working together with schools and local partners, we have achieved so much with “10 by 10”. Families enjoyed free swimming lessons, discounted entry to Attingham Park and bike rides, green space visits and many other activities.

“Over the summer, a natural history museum has been launched at Exotic Zoo, to spark children’s interest in museums while the Summer Reading Challenge helped children to enter the captivating world of books.

“The first year of “10 by 10” has been truly great and we are thrilled to extend this programme into the second year. We will be adding new offers and activities to “10 by 10”, accessible for children of all abilities.

“Whether through school or by finding local offers on the website, we hope borough children and families will enjoy as many 10 by 10 activities as possible.”

Parents and carers are encouraged to create an account to follow their child’s adventures and find out about new 10 by 10 offers and news – visit https://10by10.telford.gov.uk