RAAC in Shropshire – what we know so far?

A potentially dangerous building material used throughout the UK has hit the headlines recently, but how much of it has been used in Shropshire buildings?

Alexander Brian investigates for Shropshire Live what we know so far about the use of reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete throughout the county.

On August 31st, the government announced that over 100 schools would have to fully or partially close due to dangers posed by the presence of RAAC (reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete) in their buildings.

Minister of State for Schools Nick Gibb explained that, previously, it was believed that RAAC was safe if it was not in critical condition.

However, during the summer, a RAAC beam considered to be structurally sound collapsed at a school in Essex.

RAAC usage and dangers

RAAC was used mostly in flat roofing but also in floors and walls between 1930-1990 because it was cheaper, quicker to produce and easier to install.

However, because it is aerated (bubbly), water can enter and rust its steel reinforcements. Therefore, it is often coated with other materials like bitumen, which can also degrade.

Its steel reinforcements also may not extend far enough to hold its weight, causing planks to bend. Consequently, it has a lifespan of just thirty years.

The Institution of Structural Engineers recognised these risks in 1961. However, it was only when buildings needed to be demolished in the 1980s and 90s after their roofs collapsed that government reports started to recommend frequent inspections of buildings containing RAAC.

Since 1994, the government has known that some public buildings contain potentially hazardous RAAC and, since 2018, it has been monitoring the situation.

RAAC in Shropshire Buildings

At present in Shropshire, only two buildings are known to have been affected by the presence of RAAC: Donnington Wood Infants School in Telford and Whitchurch Civic Centre.

Parts of Whitchurch Civic Centre were closed on September 8th after an assessment identified RAAC roof beams in several sections of the building including the area nearest Whitchurch Library.

There may also be RAAC in the ceilings of intermediary floors.

Due to the installation of temporary props, the library has been able to remain open. The town council have therefore established a presence in the library, which is open 9:30am-3pm on every weekday except Wednesday and 10am-1pm on Saturdays.

According to Shropshire Council, a detailed structural inspection by structural engineers is required, which will take up to 3 weeks due to current demand.

In the meantime, Whitchurch’s Friday market will continue at the front of the Civic Centre and in Market Hall. However, access will be through Market Hall’s independent entrance on St Mary’s Street.

Whilst events in Whitchurch Market Hall and Sports Hall are unaffected, some events that should have taken place in the Civic Centre have been relocated to these halls.

Whitchurch Mayor Andy Hall claims there is “no identifiable, immediate danger”.

Are local schools affected by RAAC

All schools in Telford and Wrekin Council were inspected but RAAC was only found at Donnington Wood. The school has not closed but temporary ceilings have been put in place. The concrete is set to be removed next summer.

In the Shropshire Council area, RACC has not yet been discovered within any schools.

In March 2022, all schools built between 1930-1990, including a few in Shropshire, were sent a questionnaire to determine whether RAAC was present in their buildings.

Some were asked to give additional information whilst, in other cases, archived construction plans were used.

Shropshire Council’s Assistant Director of Education and Achievement said this about the small number of schools identified as requiring a survey for RAAC: “We have communicated to all Shropshire schools and their Responsible Bodies (the council, Academy trusts or Diocese) and will continue to work with schools and the DfE during this process. Trusts and the dioceses are responsible for ensuring that RAAC is not present in academies and voluntary aided schools, and the council will provide support to these responsible bodies.”

“Should any schools in Shropshire become affected by RAAC, we will continue to support the school and work with the responsible body to ensure children’s education is disrupted as little as possible. Parents and carers of children at these schools would then be communicated to directly by their child’s school.”

Council investigate other buildings

Shropshire Council’s property and development team are also carrying out a data gathering exercise to identify whether RAAC is present in any other buildings they are responsible for.

They explained that an assessment of these buildings was previously initiated but now requires further analysis and the gathering of additional data: “Once officers have this information they will then carry out a desktop assessment in the first instance to remove properties from the scope of this exercise.”

“The buildings considered ‘in scope’ will then be reviewed, for further assessment. If any properties constructed using RAAC are identified, the council will assess the potential risk and decide on the next course of action.”

Article By: Alexander Brian