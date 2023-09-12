14.9 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Advertisement -

Police appeal for witnesses following serious assault in Shrewsbury

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious assault that took place on The Ridings in Bicton Heath, Shrewsbury.

Just after 12.05am on Wednesday 6 September the victim sustained serious injuries after he was attacked with weapons while he was walking down the alleyway between the car park and the Ridings in Shrewsbury.

Two people were later arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and remain on police bail.

- Advertisement -

Detective Sergeant Hon said: “We would like to speak to anyone with information or who saw the attack happen. We would also be interested in speaking to anyone who has doorbell/ CCTV footage of the attack, or people passing by the area at the time of the attack who may have captured dash cam footage.’’

Anyone with information is asked to speak to DS Hon on by phoning 101, extension 7702257 quoting incident number 211i of the 6 September.

Alternatively, if you have information but don’t feel comfortable speaking to police, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers. It is 100% anonymous, they never ask your name, and they cannot trace your call or I.P address. You can contact them online at crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling 0800 555 111.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2023 Shropshire Live LLP