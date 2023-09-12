Police appeal for witnesses following serious assault in Shrewsbury

Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious assault that took place on The Ridings in Bicton Heath, Shrewsbury.

Just after 12.05am on Wednesday 6 September the victim sustained serious injuries after he was attacked with weapons while he was walking down the alleyway between the car park and the Ridings in Shrewsbury.

Two people were later arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and remain on police bail.

Detective Sergeant Hon said: “We would like to speak to anyone with information or who saw the attack happen. We would also be interested in speaking to anyone who has doorbell/ CCTV footage of the attack, or people passing by the area at the time of the attack who may have captured dash cam footage.’’

Anyone with information is asked to speak to DS Hon on by phoning 101, extension 7702257 quoting incident number 211i of the 6 September.

Alternatively, if you have information but don’t feel comfortable speaking to police, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers. It is 100% anonymous, they never ask your name, and they cannot trace your call or I.P address. You can contact them online at crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling 0800 555 111.