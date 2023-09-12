New recruits and achievers honoured at Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service evening of celebration

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service has held an evening of awards and celebration for the latest new on-call and control operator firefighters.

Friends and family were invited along to see the 23 firefighters receive their certificates. Photo: SFRS

Friends and family were invited along to Theatre Severn on Monday to see 23 firefighters receive their certificates, with a select few being awarded the silver axe for top student on their course.

Chief Fire Officer Simon Hardiman said on the night:

“Tonight is an opportunity for us to say thank you to our recruits who have joined us over the past 12 months.

“As a Service, we strive to learn together and celebrate together and I’m honoured to be able to celebrate with you all tonight.

“The commitment our new recruits provide is huge and therefore tonight is also an opportunity to say a big thank you to the friends, family and employers who support our firefighters.”

The evening was also an opportunity to celebrate staff who have attained important professional qualifications and the employers who allow their staff to undertake on-call firefighter duties.

Four employers were recognised, including RAF Cosford, Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Hospital, Spar Baschurch and Nexus Education.