14.9 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Advertisement -

New recruits and achievers honoured at Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service evening of celebration

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service has held an evening of awards and celebration for the latest new on-call and control operator firefighters.

Friends and family were invited along to see the 23 firefighters receive their certificates. Photo: SFRS
Friends and family were invited along to see the 23 firefighters receive their certificates. Photo: SFRS

Friends and family were invited along to Theatre Severn on Monday to see 23 firefighters receive their certificates, with a select few being awarded the silver axe for top student on their course.

Chief Fire Officer Simon Hardiman said on the night:

- Advertisement -

“Tonight is an opportunity for us to say thank you to our recruits who have joined us over the past 12 months.

“As a Service, we strive to learn together and celebrate together and I’m honoured to be able to celebrate with you all tonight.

“The commitment our new recruits provide is huge and therefore tonight is also an opportunity to say a big thank you to the friends, family and employers who support our firefighters.”

The evening was also an opportunity to celebrate staff who have attained important professional qualifications and the employers who allow their staff to undertake on-call firefighter duties.

Four employers were recognised, including RAF Cosford, Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Hospital, Spar Baschurch and Nexus Education.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2023 Shropshire Live LLP